Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,602 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $41,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $193.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

