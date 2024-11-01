Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 763 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3 %

ADSK traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $284.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,470. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $294.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.