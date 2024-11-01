NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
