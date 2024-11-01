Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

KLAC traded up $8.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $674.61. 267,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $747.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a twelve month low of $484.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.40% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

