NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Stake Increased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
