NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. 85,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 125,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a market cap of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 276.12% and a negative net margin of 308.51%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

