New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $120.22 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 439,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $120,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 432,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

