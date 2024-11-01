New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $182.69 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $182,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.30. 168,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,551. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.32 and a 52 week high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

