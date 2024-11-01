New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $227.65 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $227,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $935.27. 72,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,906. The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 145.09, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.48 and a 12-month high of $979.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

