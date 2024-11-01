New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $313.30 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $313,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $480.15. 369,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.