New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,787 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $409,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $755.36. The company had a trading volume of 350,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $322.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $417.10 and a one year high of $773.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $711.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

