New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,974 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,974 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $201,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $6.23 on Friday, reaching $196.77. 2,597,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,485,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.