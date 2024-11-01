NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 332984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 168.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.