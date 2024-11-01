Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

NAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $681.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.20.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.70%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 355.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 92,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 46.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

