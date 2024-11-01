Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

AbbVie stock opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.00 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $360.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

