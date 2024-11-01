Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 456.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

