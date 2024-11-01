Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $206,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $417.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.59 and its 200 day moving average is $402.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $327.84 and a fifty-two week high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

