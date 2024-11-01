North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,736. The company has a market cap of $525.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

