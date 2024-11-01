Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.29 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

