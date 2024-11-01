Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 7,645,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,916,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

