Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 116,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 355,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 89,657 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $245,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

JQC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 522,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,234. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $5.91.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

