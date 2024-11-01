Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.76. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 758,988 shares traded.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
