Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 46.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Mastercard by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $499.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $373.11 and a 1 year high of $527.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $494.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.50.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

