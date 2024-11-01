Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

