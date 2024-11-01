Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $10.81 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $666.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $747.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.96. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $453.50 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 108.40%. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

