Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 33.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $287.69 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.88 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.27. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.95.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

