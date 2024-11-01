Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 454.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the second quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDRE opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cadre had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

