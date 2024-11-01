Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 35,631 shares.The stock last traded at $17.83 and had previously closed at $17.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 7,679.05%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

