Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Olin Price Performance

Olin Announces Dividend

Shares of OLN opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

