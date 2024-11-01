Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OHI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

