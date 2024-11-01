Omni Network (OMNI) Price Reaches $7.84 on Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Omni Network token can now be bought for approximately $7.84 or 0.00011190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $115.18 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,683,949 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,363,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.30694589 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $20,497,059.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

