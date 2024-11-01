Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.93 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

