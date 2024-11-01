Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $175.83. 145,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,962. Biogen has a 52 week low of $173.65 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average of $209.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

