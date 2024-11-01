Ordinals Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $33.71 or 0.00047770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $707.85 million and approximately $85.44 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 33.34514316 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $93,576,365.83 traded over the last 24 hours.”

