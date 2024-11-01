Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.350-11.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.35 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

