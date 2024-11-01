OTCMKTS:FRFHF Q3 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $34.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $30.54. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $149.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $49.25 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,245.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $808.75 and a 52-week high of $1,295.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

