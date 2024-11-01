PACK Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

