Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.32. Approximately 12,539,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 55,967,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.96 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after buying an additional 1,969,213 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

