Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 0.3 %

Pampa Energía stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $854,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 253.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 35.5% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 75,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 428.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 509,487 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

