Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 174,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 112,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

