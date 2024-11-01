Paolo De Luca Sells 12,014 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$30,275.28.

Paolo De Luca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paolo De Luca sold 13,835 shares of Organigram stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$35,140.90.

On Friday, August 16th, Paolo De Luca sold 10,266 shares of Organigram stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.76, for a total value of C$28,334.16.

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.20 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. Analysts predict that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.1632373 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

