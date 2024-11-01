Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PATK. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

PATK stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $148.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $919.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

