Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.87.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.91. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Paylocity by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

