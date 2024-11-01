Peak Resources LP Plans $66 Million IPO for November 13th (PRB)

Peak Resources LP (PRB) plans to raise $66 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, November 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,700,000 shares at $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last year, Peak Resources LP generated $48.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $130,000. Peak Resources LP has a market-cap of $203.7 million.

Janney Montgomery Scott, Roth Capital and Texas Capital Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Seaport Global was co-manager.

Peak Resources LP provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an oil and natural gas exploration and production company active in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. (Incorporated in Delaware) Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Peak Resources LP disclosed the terms for its unit IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Oct. 15, 2024: The company is offering 4.7 million units at a price range of $13.00 to $15.00 to raise $65.8 million. Background: Peak Resources LP filed its S-1 for its IPO on Sept. 16, 2024, without disclosing terms; estimated IPO proceeds are $86.0 million, a likely placeholder figure.) “.

Peak Resources LP was founded in 2011 and has employees. The company is located at 1910 Main Avenue Durango, Colorado 81301 and can be reached via phone at (970) 247-1500.

