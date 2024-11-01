Penobscot Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

