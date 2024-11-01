Penobscot Wealth Management Has $2.03 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.