Penobscot Wealth Management Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 263,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 561,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

