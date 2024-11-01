Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $251,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,292,000 after buying an additional 481,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,655,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,767,000 after purchasing an additional 736,961 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 709,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

