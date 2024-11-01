PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $514.03 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 439,313 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.0% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $514,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 556,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $325,606,000 after buying an additional 124,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $564.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $521.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $582.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

