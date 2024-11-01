PineStone Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,340,679 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,340,679 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 2.4% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $247,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Graco by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 220.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Graco by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

